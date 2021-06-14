Helena man charged with meth possession

A 29-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop.

Leon Keith Smith is charged with felony possession of meth, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor no insurance.

On June 10, law enforcement on a uniformed patrol observed a vehicle with no front license plate and conducted a traffic stop. The defendant was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Dispatch advised his driving status was suspended and he was unable to provide valid liability insurance on the vehicle.

Court documents state the defendant was nervous during the stop. The defendant was in an area known to have drug activity and admitted to previous drug use. The defendant consented to a search of the vehicle.

A backpack near the defendant contained alleged meth, a smoking device and a digital scale.

The defendant had a valid warrant for his arrest.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

