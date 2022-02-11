Helena man charged with meth possession

A 40-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of possessing meth.

Delvin Eugene Howard is charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine) and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Feb. 8, law enforcement responded to Carter Drive for reports of possible drug activity. A responding officer observed the defendant in a vehicle described by the complainant. Officers made contact with the defendant, who had several active warrants for his arrest.

The defendant was placed under arrest and searched. The search revealed several syringes in his pocket along with a baggie containing presumptive methamphetamine. The defendant allegedly admitted that the substance was meth.

Also located on the defendant were several tools used to pick locks, according to court documents. The police also found checks belonging to other individuals on the defendant.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.