Helena man charged with meth possession

A 26-year-old Helena man is accused of possession of methamphetamine.

Jacob Tyler Stewart was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.

On May 29, law enforcement responded to reports of suspicious activity. The caller advised two people were acting strange and appeared to be high on drugs. They also reported that one may have a firearm.

The responding officer made contact with two females who stated a male had left and might be in another nearby hotel. One of the females is a protected party with a no-contact order against Stewart.

Disptach advised Stewart had two warrants for his arrest.

Officers located the person renting the hotel room, who gave officers permission to go inside the room. Stewart was found in the hotel room. Nearby there were straws and a razor blade with white residue on it. Also nearby the defendant was a white crystalline substance in a small plastic bag.

The substance tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.