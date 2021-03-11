Helena man charged with meth possession

John Harvey Yoder, 42, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.
On March 1, law enforcement responded to the 600 block of South California Street for a report of suspicious circumstances.
The defendant allegedly admitted to having drugs, saying his "dope" was in his pocket. Officers located the small bag with alleged methamphetamine on the ground next to where he was standing.
A search of the defendant's vehicle produced another alleged bag with meth residue on it.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tyler Manning
Education and Business Reporter
Education and Business reporter for Helena Independent Record.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.