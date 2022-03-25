Helena man charged with meth possession

Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, of Helena, is charged with felony possession of meth with intent to distribute.
On March 20, law enforcement in the area of North Sanders Street observed a vehicle driven by the defendant, who had a warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant.
Several officers located the defendant and arrested him. After placing the defendant in handcuffs, he was searched and small clear plastic baggies with what appeared to be meth in them were found in his pockets. The defendant reportedly had 6.4 grams of meth.
A field test showed the substance was meth.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.