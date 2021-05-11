Helena man charged with meth possession

Nicholas William Bromlie, 53, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On May 7, law enforcement responded to reports of an intoxicated driver. An off-duty officer told dispatch he was following a vehicle north on Washington Street from Cedar Street. The officer reported the vehicle was unable to maintain lane position and crossed over the center line multiple times.

The 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee eventually pulled over on Canyon Ferry Road near Bompart Lane. It was located there by Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies. The driver was identified as the defendant.

The defendant denied being intoxicated when deputies told him the reports they had received. Court documents state that the defendant kept making jerky movements with his limbs and face. The defendant claimed it was due to a poorly executed medical procedure.

Deputies learned the defendant's driver's license was suspended and he was on probation for drug charges. A deputy allegedly observed a syringe in the driver's door storage compartment as the defendant was exiting the vehicle.

Probation and parole authorized a search of the vehicle. During that search deputies found several items of paraphernalia and an alleged bag of methamphetamine.

