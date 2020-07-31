You are the owner of this article.
Helena man charged with meth possession
Johnathan Brandon Clark

Johnathan Clark

A 19-year-old Helena man has been charged with meth possession and several misdemeanors.

Johnathon Brandon Clark is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, misdemeanor no insurance, misdemeanor displaying fictitious plates, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor fleeing from a peace officer.

Clark was arrested on July 17. Court documents allege that he fled from a peace officer in a marked police vehicle with an audible siren and emergency lights activated during an attempted traffic stop. He allegedly fled the officer on foot after being ordered to surrender.

A search of the vehicle reportedly turned up methamphetamine, a hypodermic needle and a glass smoking pipe.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

