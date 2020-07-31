Helena man charged with meth possession

Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Johnathon Brandon Clark is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, misdemeanor no insurance, misdemeanor displaying fictitious plates, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor fleeing from a peace officer.

Clark was arrested on July 17. Court documents allege that he fled from a peace officer in a marked police vehicle with an audible siren and emergency lights activated during an attempted traffic stop. He allegedly fled the officer on foot after being ordered to surrender.