 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man charged with meth possession
0 comments

Helena man charged with meth possession

Tristan Michael Miller

Tristan Michael Miller

Tristan Michael Miller, 25, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On March 4, law enforcement identified a vehicle belonging to the defendant, who was a suspect in a theft of firearms case, and initiated a traffic stop.

The defendant was ordered out of the driver's seat and searched. A syringe was found in the defendant's pocket.

The defendant gave permission to search the vehicle. A baggie of alleged methamphetamine and more paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News