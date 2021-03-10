Helena man charged with meth possession

Tristan Michael Miller, 25, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.
On March 4, law enforcement identified a vehicle belonging to the defendant, who was a suspect in a theft of firearms case, and initiated a traffic stop.
The defendant was ordered out of the driver's seat and searched. A syringe was found in the defendant's pocket.
The defendant gave permission to search the vehicle. A baggie of alleged methamphetamine and more paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tyler Manning
Education and Business Reporter
Education and Business reporter for Helena Independent Record.
