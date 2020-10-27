Helena man charged with meth possession

Jay Donavan Vallejo, 31, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Oct. 21, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of Sierra Road and Marcella Burke Drive for reports of a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of the baseball/soccer fields with headlights on.

A sheriff's deputy located a running vehicle parked on the soccer field. The deputy observed a male, identified as the defendant, asleep inside the rear storage area of the vehicle. As the deputy attempted to make contact with the defendant by knocking on the rear passenger window, the defendant woke up momentarily and fell asleep again.

Court documents state that the defendant eventually woke up and was determined to be a probation absconder. The deputy also discovered a possible arrest warrant for the defendant.

When asked if he was intoxicated, the defendant allegedly told the deputy that he had used methamphetamine.

The deputy observed several items of paraphernalia in the vehicle. The defendant admitted to having meth, which the deputy retrieved during a pat search.

The on-call probation officer advised the defendant should be held and the vehicle searched. A search of the vehicle yielded more methamphetamine.