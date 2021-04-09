Helena man charged with meth possession

Shayne Matthew Williams, 29, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On March 11, law enforcement was dispatched to a hotel on Carter Drive for reports of illegal drugs being found. Hotel staff indicated to police that a guest of the hotel located a black and red bag in the foyer that appeared to have drugs inside. An officer opened the bag and observed what he believed to be psilocybin mushrooms, a "leafy green substance," baggies, syringes and a smoking pipe with residue on it.

A hotel employee identified the defendant as a guest of the hotel, being the last person to leave the foyer prior to the bag being found. The hotel employee said the defendant left the hotel and entered a gray Dodge 1500 pickup.

A second employee reported being suspicious that Williams was using his hotel room for drug activity. The staff member observed multiple people entering and leaving the room throughout the night.

Immediately after leaving the hotel, an officer spotted the defendant's vehicle and observed two individuals inside. The officer approached the vehicle and asked the defendant to step outside and speak with him.

The defendant complied with the request.