Helena man charged with meth possession twice

An 18-year-old Helena man was charged with possession of methamphetamine twice within a matter of weeks.
Michael David Wegner was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs on April 18, and again on May 13.
The first incident saw Wegner pulled over by a deputy for going 70 mph in a 60 mph zone. At this time, Wegner had a warrant out for his arrest.
During a search the defendant told the deputy he didn't have any drugs in his possession. Authorities say he had a handgun in his waistband.
After being transported to Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, a detention officer found several small baggies containing white residue in Wegner's wallet.
The substance tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.
The second incident also came from a traffic stop, after the defendant drove through an intersection from a right-turn-only lane.
The deputy identified Wegner by his ID and Wegner apologized for the traffic violation. Dispatch advised that Wegner had four confirmed warrants for his arrest.
Wegner was arrested and taken to the detention center. A detention officer once again found a baggy containing a white powdery substance. That substance tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.
The officer also found a narrow metal spoon, which resulted in a misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia possession.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!