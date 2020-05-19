Helena man charged with meth possession twice

An 18-year-old Helena man was charged with possession of methamphetamine twice within a matter of weeks.

Michael David Wegner was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs on April 18, and again on May 13.

The first incident saw Wegner pulled over by a deputy for going 70 mph in a 60 mph zone. At this time, Wegner had a warrant out for his arrest.

During a search the defendant told the deputy he didn't have any drugs in his possession. Authorities say he had a handgun in his waistband.

After being transported to Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, a detention officer found several small baggies containing white residue in Wegner's wallet.

The substance tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.

The second incident also came from a traffic stop, after the defendant drove through an intersection from a right-turn-only lane.

The deputy identified Wegner by his ID and Wegner apologized for the traffic violation. Dispatch advised that Wegner had four confirmed warrants for his arrest.