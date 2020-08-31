Helena man charged with meth possession, stealing gun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 24-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of possessing meth and stealing a gun.

Triston Carol James Brown is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Aug. 25, law enforcement responded to a home in East Helena where the victim stated that his firearm had been stolen and that the defendant was fleeing on foot.

The victim advised that he noticed the gun missing from a holster in his truck. He confronted the defendant, asking to see inside his backpack, and Brown fled the scene on foot.

Court documents state that officers observed the defendant fleeing the area. The defendant was order to stop, but continued fleeing.

A camouflage backpack in the defendant's possession was found along a path where a foot pursuit occurred. Inside the backpack was a loaded Taurus .44 magnum revolver that matched the victim's description.

Also inside the backpack was a plastic bag with a white powder residue that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

