Helena man charged with intimidation

A 26-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill another person.

Steven Chance Lange is charged with felony intimidation.

On Aug. 10, law enforcement responded to reports of a domestic disturbance. While investigating, Helena Police Department officer Mark Baker said a silver passenger car approached the scene at a high rate of speed. The driver, identified as the defendant, exited the car and "stormed up" to the edge of the yard.

Baker said the defendant made direct statements about how he would end the victim's life. The victim was just inside the screen door of the home and well within earshot.

The defendant also claimed to be a gang member and said he knew people who would assist him in harming the victim. Baker reportedly observed all of this.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

