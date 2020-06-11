You are the owner of this article.
Helena man charged with intimidating girlfriend
Blake Michael Bucalo

A 34-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of threatening his girlfriend.

Blake Michael Bucalo was charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.

On May 28, law enforcement responded to reports of threats at an apartment building.

The victim told officers that Bucalo had just gotten out of jail after she reported a possible domestic situation between the two. There was an active no-contact order between the victim and Bucalo.

The victim reported that Bucalo threatened her on that occasion and another time on May 22. 

Police say the intention was to intimidate the victim into not contacting law enforcement to report alleged criminal activity. The victim told police she feared the escalating nature of Bucalo's threats.

On May 29, officers located the defendant walking down the street. He was identified via his driver's license and arrested.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

