Helena man charged with intent to distribute meth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 50-year-old Helena man is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Roy Allen Shostak is charged with felony meth possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On May 29, law enforcement responded to Prospect Avenue to search an address for the defendant. Shostak had a confirmed warrant for his arrest due to being a probation absconder. The investigating officer was familiar with Shostak from previous drug convictions.

Over a period of about 15 minutes, the officers observed several individuals, including Shostak, enter and leave the residence. The investigating officer believed this behavior consistent with drug distribution.

After detaining Shostak, a search allegedly revealed a marijuana pipe, a glass methamphetamine pipe and nearly a pound of meth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.