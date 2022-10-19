Helena man charged with intent to distribute dangerous drugs

A 44-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, second offense.

On Monday, an officer saw a vehicle with no license plate and initiated a traffic stop, according to court documents.

Dispatch confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, Shawn Richardson, had a suspended driver's license. Richardson couldn’t provide insurance for the vehicle, said officials.

Dispatch also advised that Richardson had multiple warrants out for his arrest, so the officer arrested him, officials said.

The vehicle was impounded. The last vehicle Richardson was driving had dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia in it, so the officer applied for a search warrant of the vehicle and got it, according to court reports.

Inside Richardson’s current vehicle were small bags containing a white crystalline substance, which tested presumptive positive for meth, a glass smoking device, a scale with white residue on it, $144 in cash, spoons and multiple syringes, authorities said.