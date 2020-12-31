Helena man charged with identity theft

A 28-year-old Helena man was arrested after allegedly trying to cash a stolen check with a stolen ID.

Kyle Gage Verley is charged with felony theft, felony theft of identity, misdemeanor forgery, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor registration violation.

On Dec. 22, law enforcement was dispatched to First Interstate Bank on North Montana Avenue for reports of a male in the drive-thru trying to cash a stolen/forged check. An officer responded and located the reported vehicle.

The officer observed the vehicle was bearing multiple sets of fictitious plates and had been reported stolen. The defendant was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which was valued at more than $10,000.

The bank staff provided officers with the check that had reportedly been visibly altered and a picture ID for a male other than the defendant. The defendant allegedly attempted to represent himself as the male on the ID and obtain cash for the forged check.

The bank called the account holder, who advised the check had been stolen from the mail. Upon contacting the male on the ID, officers learned the ID had been stolen in 2019.

