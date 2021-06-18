 Skip to main content
Helena man charged with hiding drug paraphernalia in police vehicle
Helena man charged with hiding drug paraphernalia in police vehicle

Stacy Lynn Bakke

Stacy Lynn Bakke

A 51-year-old Helena man was charged after allegedly attempting to hide drug paraphernalia in a police vehicle that was transporting him to jail.  

Stacy Lynn Bakke is charged with felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. 

On June 14, officers responded to Elm Street and Roberts Street where Bakke had been located. Bakke was wanted for partner or family member assault and was identified via his Montana driver's license and arrested. 

Bakke was transported to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. Upon leaving the jail, the arresting officer checked the rear seat of the patrol vehicle. A used syringe with visible residue was located, concealed under the seat. 

According to court documents, the officer said the vehicle was checked before Bakke was placed inside and the syringe was not present at that time. 

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

