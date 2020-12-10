Helena man charged with heroin possession

Andrew Stephen Bell, 24, of Helena, is charged with felony heroin possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.
On Dec. 4, law enforcement was dispatched for a welfare check on the defendant. The defendant had a valid warrant for his arrest. He was located at a home on Phoenix Avenue.
After locating and positively identifying the defendant, police searched him and allegedly located two syringes, a bent spoon and a small baggie believed to contain heroin.
The defendant advised that the black substance was heroin.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!