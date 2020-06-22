Helena man charged with heroin possession, criminal endangerment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 25-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony heroin possession and felony criminal endangerment.

MacKenzie Edward Demers was also charged with misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.

On June 5, law enforcement responded to reports of a possible mail theft. Demers is a suspect in previous mail thefts with an unnamed female, according to the charges.

After making contact with the female, deputies learned that Demers was on foot in the nearby area. Demers had been in the female's parents' home prior to being asked to leave.

When attempting to leave a syringe with liquid in it allegedly fell from Demers' pocket, prosecutors allege. A five-year-old child in the house accidentally stepped on the syringe, but was uninjured. There was also a two-year-old child nearby, according to court documents.

The substance later tested presumptive positive as heroin.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

