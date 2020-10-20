Helena man charged with heroin distribution

Ryan Lee Grady, 38, of Helena, is charged with felony criminal possession of heroin with intent to distribute and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Oct. 19, law enforcement responded to reports of a male, the defendant, who was in possession of a firearm and under the influence of drugs. The complainant feared for her safety.

Upon arriving at the scene, sheriff's deputies determined that the man was Grady, a parolee under the supervision of the Montana Department of Corrections. The deputy received authorization from probation and parole to search the defendant and his vehicle.

When searching the defendant's coat, the deputy allegedly found two used syringes and a spoon. These items would later test positive for heroin. When searching the defendant's vehicle, the deputy found a backpack with several smoking pipes, unused sandwich bags, electronic scales and more.

The deputy reportedly found a pink case in a separate jacket, which contained several small bags with heroin residue on them. The deputy believed the items to be consistent with the packaging and distribution of dangerous drugs for sale.

The defendant said the bags were for household use but admitted to using heroin. Grady said he didn't know what the scales were used for.

