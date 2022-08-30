Helena man charged with fourth DUI

A 29-year-old Helena man is being charged with his fourth DUI, a felony.

On Sunday, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone and then 71 mph in another 35 mph zone.

According to charging documents, Mark Michael Herrin was the driver of the speeding vehicle. The trooper observed that Herrin had watery, bloodshot eyes and was smoking a cigarette during the traffic stop to mask the smell of alcohol.

Herrin denied drinking alcohol but later admitted to drinking two beers. Authorities reported that Herrin didn’t have shoes on, and his clothing was disheveled.

The trooper conducted standard field sobriety tests. Herrin showed clues of inebriation on all of the tests conducted.

Herrin provided a breath sample but attempted to circumvent the preliminary breath test by not providing a proper sample. The test indicated a breath alcohol content of 0.133.

Herrin was read the Montana Implied Consent Advisory and consented to a blood draw.

He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.