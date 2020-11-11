Helena man charged with fourth DUI

Gomer Ray Washington, 61, of Helena was charged with his fourth DUI offense, a felony.

On Nov. 5, the defendant was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Helena. He was later found and identified by a county detective on Clink Court outside the city limits.

The defendant allegedly had the smell of alcohol on his breath and admitted to drinking prior to the crash. The reporting state trooper said Washington had open alcohol containers in his center console.

Washington refused to perform portions of a field sobriety test. He also refused a alcohol screening test. The defendant also refused a blood test.

Washington had three prior DUI convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

