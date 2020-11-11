 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man charged with fourth DUI
0 comments

Helena man charged with fourth DUI

Gomer Ray Washington

Gomer Ray Washington

Gomer Ray Washington, 61, of Helena was charged with his fourth DUI offense, a felony. 

On Nov. 5, the defendant was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Helena. He was later found and identified by a county detective on Clink Court outside the city limits.

The defendant allegedly had the smell of alcohol on his breath and admitted to drinking prior to the crash. The reporting state trooper said Washington had open alcohol containers in his center console.

Washington refused to perform portions of a field sobriety test. He also refused a alcohol screening test. The defendant also refused a blood test.

Washington had three prior DUI convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News