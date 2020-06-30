You are the owner of this article.
Helena man charged with fourth DUI
A 39-year-old Helena man is facing his fourth DUI charge. 

Eric Warren Reichman is charged with felony DUI and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On May 7, law enforcement made a routine traffic stop of a motorcycle with no tail lights at night. The motorcycle was not registered.

The officer noticed that the driver had a Twisted Tea can in his coat pocket, and the defendant admitted to drinking the alcoholic beverage. The defendant showed multiple signs of being impaired during a field sobriety test.

Dispatch advised that the defendant's license had been revoked. The defendant allegedly refused a blood test. He had three prior convictions for DUI.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

