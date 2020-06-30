Helena man charged with fourth DUI

A 39-year-old Helena man is facing his fourth DUI charge.
Eric Warren Reichman is charged with felony DUI and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.
On May 7, law enforcement made a routine traffic stop of a motorcycle with no tail lights at night. The motorcycle was not registered.
The officer noticed that the driver had a Twisted Tea can in his coat pocket, and the defendant admitted to drinking the alcoholic beverage. The defendant showed multiple signs of being impaired during a field sobriety test.
Dispatch advised that the defendant's license had been revoked. The defendant allegedly refused a blood test. He had three prior convictions for DUI.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
