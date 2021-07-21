Helena man charged with fourth DUI

A 48-year-old Helena man has been charged with his fourth DUI.

Monte David Smith is charged with felony DUI (fourth offense) and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On July 16, law enforcement responded to the 3100 block of North Washington Drive for reports of a possible DUI. They located a blue Chevrolet pickup that was running in the parking lot. The defendant was reportedly in the driver's seat, with the keys in the ignition, while the vehicle was running.

The arresting officer reported smelling the strong odor of alcohol coming from the defendant. His eyes were bloodshot and he was slurring his words, according to the officer.

The defendant refused all tests including a field sobriety test. However, he allegedly admitted to being drunk and was subsequently arrested shortly after.

A criminal history check showed three prior DUI charges.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.