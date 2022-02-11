Helena man charged with fourth DUI

A 48-year-old Helena man was charged with felony DUI (fourth offense) following a recent traffic stop.

Justin Michael Greve was arrested following an interaction with law enforcement that took place on Jan. 31.

A deputy near the intersection of Valley Drive and Cobre Drive in East Helena observed a white pickup veer off the roadway onto the shoulder and nearly strike a post. The deputy followed the vehicle and saw it swerving on the roadway and into the oncoming traffic lane.

Near Canyon Ferry Road, the deputy initiated a traffic stop and the defendant reportedly had red, watery eyes. Court documents state the defendant had slow and slurred speech. The deputy reported smelling alcohol coming from the vehicle.

During a standardized field sobriety test, the defendant showed multiple signs of impairment. The defendant refused to provide a breath sample.

The defendant has three prior DUI convictions.

