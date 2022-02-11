 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helena man charged with fourth DUI

  • 0
Justin Michael Greve

Justin Michael Greve

A 48-year-old Helena man was charged with felony DUI (fourth offense) following a recent traffic stop.

Justin Michael Greve was arrested following an interaction with law enforcement that took place on Jan. 31.

A deputy near the intersection of Valley Drive and Cobre Drive in East Helena observed a white pickup veer off the roadway onto the shoulder and nearly strike a post. The deputy followed the vehicle and saw it swerving on the roadway and into the oncoming traffic lane.

Near Canyon Ferry Road, the deputy initiated a traffic stop and the defendant reportedly had red, watery eyes. Court documents state the defendant had slow and slurred speech. The deputy reported smelling alcohol coming from the vehicle.

During a standardized field sobriety test, the defendant showed multiple signs of impairment. The defendant refused to provide a breath sample.

The defendant has three prior DUI convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News