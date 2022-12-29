Helena man charged with fourth DUI

A 24-year-old Helena man has been charged with his fourth DUI offense and his fourth offense of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater, both felonies.

He is also being charged with misdemeanor counts of driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle without liability insurance in effect, as well as possessing an open alcohol container in a vehicle.

On Monday, an officer observed a vehicle driving around 8 p.m. with no headlights or tail lights on, so the officer conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle turned onto a few streets before stopping, and the front passenger wheel hit the curb and bounced off of it, the officer reported in court documents.

Court records say the driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Roy James Gray, had “glossy eyes and his speech was slow and slurred." The documents say Gray stated he drank a couple of beers about an hour before the stop, and there was an open alcoholic beverage on the floorboard of the driver’s compartment.

The officer conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and observed several clues of impairment. A preliminary breath test provided a result of 0.150, according to court reports.

On the way to the jail, Gray told the officer that he was drinking before leaving his residence and that he knew better than to drive but did so anyway.