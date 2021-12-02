 Skip to main content
Helena man charged with fourth DUI

Clayton Ray Erickson

Clayton Ray Erickson, 34, of Helena has been charged with his fourth DUI, a felony. 

Erickson is also charged with misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor driving without liability insurance, misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage over $1,000 and misdemeanor failure to give notice. 

On Nov. 25, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper came into contact with the defendant. The defendant was going down Motsiff Road and attempted to turn into Valley Hub, but instead hit the ditch, causing a single-vehicle crash. 

Court documents state the defendant attempted to flee the scene and hide from law enforcement behind a fence. He allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. Erickson also provided a breath sample, which showed intoxication. 

The defendant's license was suspended and he has a history of DUI. 

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

