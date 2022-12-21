Helena man charged with fourth DUI

A 42-year-old Helena man has been charged with his fourth driving under the influence offense, a felony.

He has also been charged with three misdemeanors: operating a vehicle without liability insurance, failure to notify owner after an accident resulting in damage to fixtures along a highway and failure to give notice of an accident by quickest means.

On Dec. 16, officers responded to the Walmart parking lot due to a complaint that the driver of a van ran over a tree and was driving recklessly.

The driver, Jeremy Ray Peacher, was interviewed, and authorities detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Court records say his speech was slurred and difficult to understand. He explained he had two drinks earlier and took two medications.

Peacher’s preliminary breath test results were 0.146. He refused to provide a breath sample on the Intoxilyzer. A search warrant was obtained for a sample of his blood to be forensically tested.

Peacher told the officers that the van wasn’t covered with a valid insurance policy. The cost of damage to the van and the tree in the parking lot was around $1,000.

Peacher’s driving history showed three prior DUI convictions. He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 16.