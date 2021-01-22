Helena man charged with fourth DUI

Brett Scott Nelson, 31, of Helena, is charged with his fourth DUI offense, a felony.

On Jan. 16, law enforcement was dispatched to the 1300 block of Euclid Avenue for reports of a male unconscious on the ground near his vehicle. Upon arrival, police determined that the defendant was on the ground, semi-conscious, next to an open driver's side door. The vehicle was running at the time.

Court documents state the defendant showed multiple signs of being intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. The defendant reportedly didn't know why he was lying on the ground. The defendant told police that he had urinated on himself.

After being evaluated by EMS staff, the defendant performed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which showed that he was exhibiting multiple signs of impairment. The defendant refused blood and breath tests and denied drinking any alcohol.

