Helena man charged with fourth DUI

A 27-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of his fourth DUI offense.
Christopher Brian Buck is charged with felony DUI and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.
On Aug. 15, law enforcement responded to the area of Hollins Avenue for reports of an intoxicated driver in a red truck with a flatbed trailer. Officers located a GMC pickup that matched the description.
Court documents state that an officer initiated a traffic stop upon observing the trailer lights not working. The officer reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on the defendant's breath. A field sobriety test allegedly showed signs of impairment.
Buck refused a preliminary breath sample. Dispatch advised that Buck's license was suspended. A records check revealed three prior DUI charges.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
