Helena man charged with fourth DUI, violating no-contact order

A 58-year-old Helena man was arrested on accusations of his fourth DUI offense and several violations of a no-contact order.

Ronald Virgil Willett is charged with felony DUI, three misdemeanor counts of violation of a no-contact order, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor no proof of insurance and misdemeanor assault.

On Aug. 13, law enforcement responded to reports of a man violating a no-contact order. Officers arrived and learned that the defendant had been in the backyard of a residence within 500 feet of the protected person. The defendant left prior to police arrival.

About an hour later, police responded to reports of the defendant assaulting a male. He again had left prior to police arrival.

Approximately 50 minutes later, police received another call about the defendant being back on the property. Court documents state that the defendant allegedly returned and was banging on a window to get the protected person to speak with him. That person remained in the residence. The defendant again left prior to police arrival and was not located at that time.