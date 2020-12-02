Helena man charged with fourth DUI after crash

A 59-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of his fourth DUI following a crash.
Ward Fred Scow is charged with felony DUI (fourth offense), misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor no insurance and misdemeanor duty upon striking fixtures or other property upon a highway.
On Nov. 22, law enforcement responded to reports of a crash involving a male driver who appeared intoxicated. The reporting party reported taking a bottle of alcohol from him.
Court documents state the defendant was found by law enforcement in the passenger's seat of an Oldsmobile. The reporting party told police the defendant struck a highway sign, causing damage to the vehicle.
The reporting party followed the defendant before making contact with him.
Court documents state the defendant needed assistance walking when exiting the vehicle.
A criminal history check showed three prior DUI convictions. The defendant reportedly refused all sobriety tests.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
