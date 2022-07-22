Helena man charged with fourth DUI, a felony

A 65-year-old Helena man has been charged with his fourth DUI, a felony.

On Sunday, a deputy observed a pickup truck driving southbound at a noticeably slower speed. The deputy passed the truck but kept an eye on it in his rearview mirror.

The pickup veered into the opposing lane for a couple of seconds before the driver corrected it. The deputy flipped around and caught up to the vehicle. The driver tried to pull into a driveway but didn’t turn correctly, so he put the truck in reverse, according to authorities.

At this point, the deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the driver continued to pull forward and did not stop immediately. The pickup truck continued down the driveway to a residence.

The driver, Joseph Scanlon, stopped and exited his vehicle. Scanlon was the only occupant of the pickup. He was having a difficult time walking and stumbled, and the deputy observed his bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, court records say.

The deputy asked Scanlon to perform sobriety testing. Scanlon refused and was placed under arrest. A warrant was granted for Scanlon’s blood to be tested, and an ambulance arrived to perform the blood draw.

He had three prior DUI convictions, according to his criminal history report. Scanlon was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Monday.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.