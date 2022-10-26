 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man charged with fourth DUI, a felony

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Pursuits, drugs, endangerment, DUIs series
  • 0
Jerome Belling

Jerome Belling

A 62-year-old Helena man is being charged with his fourth DUI offense, a felony.

On Tuesday, an officer with the Montana Highway Patrol pulled over Jerome Ardell Belling on York Road over a complaint that he was swerving and remaining at stop lights when they were green, according to court reports.

Belling admitted to taking Oxycontin and smoking marijuana before operating his motor vehicle. He displayed signs of impairment during Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, said officials.

Belling has three prior DUI convictions. He was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

