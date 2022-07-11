Helena man charged with forgery

A 42-year-old Helena man is charged with his first felony forgery offense and his second felony accountability for forgery offense.

According to court records, video surveillance from June 27 showed a male matching Cory Bouldin's description at the same location where someone else was attempting to pass a forged check for $4,297. Bouldin was seen holding a similar check that was also believed to be forged.

Bouldin was arrested on June 30 for unrelated charges. A forged check for $3,695 was found on Bouldin at the time of his arrest. The check was almost identical to the check that was attempted to be passed on June 27.

Bouldin said he was in a relationship with the person who tried to pass the $4,297 check.

Bouldin was already in the Lewis and Clark Detention Center on prior charges of felony theft and criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest, according to previous Independent Record reporting.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.