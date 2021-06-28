Helena man charged with forgery, theft, drug crimes

A 27-year-old Helena man was arrested and charged in three separate incidents over the course of a month.

Aaron Roberts Twoteeth is charged with felony forgery (common scheme), felony theft, felony heroin distribution, felony drug possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

The first incident occurred on May 23, when law enforcement took a report of a theft of checks that had been cashed fraudulently. The victim reported that two checks had been cashed in the defendant's name without her authorization and a forged signature. The amount totaled $2,150.

The victim said the defendant stole the checks from her home while she was away. The checks were written out to the defendant and placed in the defendant's bank account.

A second incident occurred on June 4, resulting in felony theft charges. On this day officers were dispatched to a business on the 3100 block of Dredge Drive. Officers were informed that a man had entered the business and stolen a large stack of money that was being emptied from a machine inside the business. The man, later identified as the defendant, allegedly observed the cash and grabbed it before fleeing the business.