Helena man charged with forgery, theft, drug crimes

A 27-year-old Helena man was arrested and charged in three separate incidents over the course of a month.
Aaron Roberts Twoteeth is charged with felony forgery (common scheme), felony theft, felony heroin distribution, felony drug possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.
The first incident occurred on May 23, when law enforcement took a report of a theft of checks that had been cashed fraudulently. The victim reported that two checks had been cashed in the defendant's name without her authorization and a forged signature. The amount totaled $2,150.
The victim said the defendant stole the checks from her home while she was away. The checks were written out to the defendant and placed in the defendant's bank account.
A second incident occurred on June 4, resulting in felony theft charges. On this day officers were dispatched to a business on the 3100 block of Dredge Drive. Officers were informed that a man had entered the business and stolen a large stack of money that was being emptied from a machine inside the business. The man, later identified as the defendant, allegedly observed the cash and grabbed it before fleeing the business.
An employee allegedly observed the defendant enter a white Chevrolet Suburban and fled the scene. The amount stolen was reported to be $9,325. Officers attempted to locate the defendant but were unsuccessful.
The third incident, which led to Twoteeth's arrest, occurred on June 16. Law enforcement was dispatched to North Sanders Street for reports of a male passed out in a vehicle. The defendant was located sleeping in his vehicle and was subsequently identified. Twoteeth was allegedly initially compliant, but fled on foot when he was told he would be detained.
However, he was caught shortly after his attempt to flee and was secured. On his person, the defendant allegedly had a rubber container with a large amount of suspected heroin. Probation and Parole searched Twoteeth's vehicle, where a large amount of cash, another large amount of suspected heroin, multiple phones, syringes and pipes were allegedly located.
In his wallet, the defendant reportedly had three strips of Suboxone, for which he did not have a prescription. It was confirmed that the defendant had a warrant for his arrest and a Justice of the Peace court warrant for failure to appear. He was subsequently booked and charged.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.