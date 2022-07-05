Helena man charged with forgery and theft

A 23-year-old Helena man has been charged with his third or subsequent forgery offense and his second theft offense, both felonies.

On June 6, deputy Keatin Mohl investigated a report of a forged $300 check, according to the arrest affidavit filed Tuesday in Justice Court in Helena. The check belonged to a Helena resident who reported on May 15 that someone had stolen their mail, which included the check.

Lance Leighton Roullier deposited the forged check at Rocky Mountain Credit Union in Helena around 5:30 p.m. on June 1, authorities said. A copy of the cashed check and video of the incident were provided by the credit union to the deputy.

The deputy was contacted again on June 20 by another Helena resident. This resident reported a missing check of $1,200 from their bank account at Wells Fargo. The bank provided the resident with two checks for $300 and $900 that Roullier cashed at Rocky Mountain Credit Union. The resident did not know how Roullier got possession of the checks that were under their partner’s name. However, it showed that the checks were paid directly to Roullier, and both were cashed on June 14, according to officials.

Roullier was taken to the Lewis and Clark Detention Center on July 1.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

