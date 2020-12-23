 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man charged with fifth DUI
0 comments

Helena man charged with fifth DUI

Gomer Ray Washington Jr.

Gomer Ray Washington Jr.

A 61-year-old Helena man has been charged with his fifth DUI.

Gomer Ray Washington Jr. is charged with felony DUI (fifth offense) and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On Dec. 9, the defendant allegedly crashed into the rear of another vehicle on Green Meadow Drive. The defendant had a suspended driver's license and fled on foot before being apprehended by law enforcement.

The defendant admitted to drinking alcohol and being drunk. He refused to take a breath test but provided a blood sample. The defendant has three prior DUI convictions and one pending DUI charge.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana reports decline in COVID following new mandates
State & Regional

Montana reports decline in COVID following new mandates

"Montana has made progress over the past few weeks in reducing the number of new positive cases and hospitalizations after a worrisome peak in mid-November that led to hospitals at or nearing capacity," Gov. Steve Bullock said in a statement on Tuesday, urging Montana residents to remain vigilant.

Brenda Lee Brewer
Obituaries

Brenda Lee Brewer

A new angel was awarded her wings on the afternoon of December 12th, 2020, as Brenda Brewer entered the warm embrace of heaven’s scenes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News