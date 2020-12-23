Helena man charged with fifth DUI

A 61-year-old Helena man has been charged with his fifth DUI.
Gomer Ray Washington Jr. is charged with felony DUI (fifth offense) and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.
On Dec. 9, the defendant allegedly crashed into the rear of another vehicle on Green Meadow Drive. The defendant had a suspended driver's license and fled on foot before being apprehended by law enforcement.
The defendant admitted to drinking alcohol and being drunk. He refused to take a breath test but provided a blood sample. The defendant has three prior DUI convictions and one pending DUI charge.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.