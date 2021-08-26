 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man charged with fifth DUI
0 comments

Helena man charged with fifth DUI

Shaun Curtis Capps

Shaun Curtis Capps

Shaun Curtis Capps, 42, of Helena, was arrested and charged with his fifth driving under the influence offense, a felony. 

On Aug. 21, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy observed a green Dodge pickup traveling southbound on Lake Helena Drive at an estimated 74 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the defendant appeared to have bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to the deputy. The defendant allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the traffic stop. The deputy reported the smell alcohol and observed open alcohol containers.

The deputy performed several Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on the defendant, who showed signs of impairment.

The defendant refused to provide a breath or blood sample.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News