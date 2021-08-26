Helena man charged with fifth DUI

Shaun Curtis Capps, 42, of Helena, was arrested and charged with his fifth driving under the influence offense, a felony.

On Aug. 21, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy observed a green Dodge pickup traveling southbound on Lake Helena Drive at an estimated 74 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the defendant appeared to have bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to the deputy. The defendant allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the traffic stop. The deputy reported the smell alcohol and observed open alcohol containers.

The deputy performed several Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on the defendant, who showed signs of impairment.

The defendant refused to provide a breath or blood sample.

