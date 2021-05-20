Helena man charged with fifth DUI

A 62-year-old Helena man has been charged with his fifth DUI.

David Brent Marshall is charged with felony driving or in actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs (fifth offense).

On May 15, an officer observed the defendant staggering and using a wall for balance as he walked down a city sidewalk. The officer located the defendant on the 200 block of Rodney Street, sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle. The defendant advised that he had the keys to the vehicle and admitted to driving to that location.

The defendant reportedly showed signs of intoxication, and the officer observed an open container of hard seltzer in the cup holder of the defendant's vehicle. A standardized field sobriety test showed further signs of impairment.

The defendant refused to provide a breath sample. A criminal history check showed four prior DUI convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

