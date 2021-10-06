Helena man charged with fifth DUI

A 63-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of his fifth DUI offense.

Albert Paul Valverde is charged with felony DUI and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On Sept. 29, law enforcement was dispatched to the 1700 block off North Benton Avenue for an injury accident involving a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as the defendant.

The defendant had bloodshot eyes and smelled like alcohol. He admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that night. He displayed several signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test, according to court documents.

The defendant refused a breath sample.

A criminal history check showed four prior DUI convictions.

