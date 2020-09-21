Helena man charged with fifth DUI

A 58-year-old Helena man has been charged with his fifth DUI.

Brian Keith Dawson is charged with the DUI, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor improper turn.

On Sept. 21, law enforcement was dispatched to the intersection of Helena Avenue and North Montana Avenue for a two-vehicle injury crash involving a passenger car and a motorcycle. The defendant was identified as the driver of the motorcycle and allegedly admitted to being in control of the vehicle prior to the crash.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing the defendant turn in front of thru traffic in a place prohibiting a turn.

Dawson reportedly showed multiple signs of impairment and was unable to complete a standardized field sobriety test. A provided breath sample showed his blood-alcohol content was "almost twice the legal limit," according to court document.

