Helena man charged with fifth DUI

A 54-year-old Helena man has been charged with his fifth DUI offense.

Kristen Kane Keller was charged with felony driving or in actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (fourth or subsequent offense), misdemeanor fictitious plates, misdemeanor driving while license is suspended and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On May 31, law enforcement responded to North Montana Avenue for reports of a male in active seizure, who had previously become violent with emergency medical staff. During questioning of nearby bystanders, the defendant was acting suspiciously, as though he was allegedly trying to hide from the deputy.

The defendant's Ford Focus was verified to have fictitious plates on it. While the deputy was assisting EMS, the defendant "snuck into his vehicle and started driving south bound on North Montana Avenue," court records say.

Other witnesses at the scene stated the defendant left because he had been drinking alcohol.

Dispatch advised that the defendant had multiple arrest warrants out of the City of Helena municipal court. A different responding deputy intercepted the vehicle further down North Montana Avenue and initiated a stop.