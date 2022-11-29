 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man charged with fifth DUI

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Assaults, witness tampering, strangulation, 5th DUI series
Keith Capps

A 62-year-old man from Helena is being charged with felony DUI, his fifth offense.

On Nov. 23, Keith Capps was driving a vehicle on U.S. Highway 12. Court records say he made a wide turn from the highway onto 1st Avenue, pulling out in front of a state trooper and causing the trooper to brake.

The trooper pulled over Capps and could smell alcohol on him. Court records say Capps had bloodshot eyes, his speech was slurred and he fumbled his documents.

Capps showed almost every clue of impairment during Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, the court records say. He provided a preliminary breath sample of 0.211, but refused a blood sample.

A search warrant was granted for a blood sample from Capps. He has four prior DUI convictions.

He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center but was no longer on the inmate roster as of Nov. 29.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

