Helena man charged with fifth DUI and felony drug possession

A 39-year-old Helena man is charged with his fifth DUI and possession of dangerous drugs.

Daniel Wayne Thornton is charged with felony DUI (fourth or subsequent offense), felony possession of hydrocodone and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On April 12, law enforcement responded to Town Pump on Main Street in East Helena for a vehicle that was running and appeared to be in reverse. The defendant was the driver of the vehicle and was allegedly observed in the driver's seat by police. The defendant stepped out of the vehicle and appeared to have dropped a syringe as he exited.

According to court documents, the responding officer observed the defendant to be unsteady and off balance. The defendant reportedly had trouble with his fine motor skills and couldn't remove his identification from his wallet. The defendant showed multiple signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test.

The defendant consented to a search of his vehicle, where five loose pills of hydrocodone were found. The defendant refused to provide a blood sample.

A criminal history check showed four prior DUI convictions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.