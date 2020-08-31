Helena man charged with fifth DUI after crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 52-year-old Helena man was charged with his fifth DUI offense after allegedly crashing through a fence and nearly hitting a young child.

Joel Roger Platts is charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony driving a motor vehicle under the influence (fifth offense), misdemeanor unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

On Aug. 21, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper noticed a black Dodge pickup in a field with no road. The trooper observed that the vehicle had left the roadway and hit a traffic sign before going through a fence.

Court documents state that a crash investigation led the trooper to several witnesses who reported the driver of the black Dodge nearly caused head-on collisions with other vehicles.

A Helena Police Department detective happened to be walking in the field with his family at the time of the incident. He told investigators that the pickup continued driving into the field, coming close to his young daughter.