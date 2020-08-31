Helena man charged with fifth DUI after crash

A 52-year-old Helena man was charged with his fifth DUI offense after allegedly crashing through a fence and nearly hitting a young child.
Joel Roger Platts is charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony driving a motor vehicle under the influence (fifth offense), misdemeanor unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
On Aug. 21, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper noticed a black Dodge pickup in a field with no road. The trooper observed that the vehicle had left the roadway and hit a traffic sign before going through a fence.
Court documents state that a crash investigation led the trooper to several witnesses who reported the driver of the black Dodge nearly caused head-on collisions with other vehicles.
A Helena Police Department detective happened to be walking in the field with his family at the time of the incident. He told investigators that the pickup continued driving into the field, coming close to his young daughter.
The driver of the vehicle, Platts, appeared to have bloodshot and watery eyes and was unable to make coherent sentences when speaking to the trooper. Court documents state he fell over when trying to stand up. He refused to consent to a standardized field sobriety test, breath sample or blood sample.
Court documents state an open can of beer was observed in the console of the pickup. Dispatch advised that Platts had four previous DUI convictions dating back to 1992.
While attempting to transport Platt to the detention center, he kicked out the rear window of the trooper's patrol vehicle.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
