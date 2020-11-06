Helena man charged with felony theft

Michael R. Simington, 42, of Helena, is charged with a single count of felony theft.

On Oct. 28, law enforcement responded to the 700 block of North Washington Street regarding a theft from a vehicle. The victim told an officer that his work truck, affixed with tool boxes, had been tampered with and several tools were taken.

The victim identified several cordless Milwaukee brand power tools and matching batteries that had been taken. He also identified two "very unique" crimping tools used to join high voltage power lines together. Additionally, a Husqvarna chainsaw was taken along with an Ozark Trail ice cooler. The total value of the stolen tools exceeded $5,000.

Court documents state that due to the unique features of the power line crimping tools, the officer provided descriptions of these tools to a local pawn shop owner.

Later that day, the officer was advised by the pawn shop owner that some of the tools mentioned were brought in by a male, identified as the defendant. The defendant fled the pawn shop when he learned that Helena police were en route to investigate. The stolen property was left behind.