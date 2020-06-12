You are the owner of this article.
Helena man charged with felony theft, marijuana distribution
Anthony Roy Dorsey

Anthony Dorsey

A 55-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of theft and distributing marijuana.

Anthony Roy Dorsey was charged with felony distribution of marijuana, felony theft and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On May 26, law enforcement responded to request for a welfare check. An officer made contact with the defendant, identified by his driver's license, who had an arrest warrant issued out of Flathead County.

Court documents state Dorsey attempted to obstruct officers by running back inside the apartment when officers attempted to make contact.

In his apartment, Dorsey allegedly had large quantities of what appeared to be marijuana. The substance tested presumptive positive for THC. Officers believed the large quantity suggested distribution, rather than consumption.

Dorsey was also allegedly in possession of a stolen replica firearm.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

