Helena man charged with felony theft from business

A 47-year-old Helena man is charged with a single count of felony theft.

Jerome J. Herron is accused of stealing spring boards from a local business.

Law enforcement responded to reports of the theft in progress on Oct. 20. Upon arrival by law enforcement, the defendant reportedly had the items in the back of his vehicle and told officers he had more at his house. The defendant told the officers he had purchased the spring boards from another man who he could not identify.

Surveillance video from the business showed the defendant by himself looking at the items earlier in the day. This contradicted the defendant's prior statements that he was there with another man.

Court documents allege the defendant had come back during the night and stole the items.

